2 employees injured in Elkins Distillery fire in Estes Park

The fire on Saturday morning was extinguished and the cause was under investigation, authorities said.

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Estes Valley Fire Protection District (EVFPD) said they responded to call Saturday morning of a fire and possible explosion at the Elkins Distillery.

Crews arrived on the scene about 9 a.m. Two employees of the distillery were taken to Estes Park Hospital, EVFPD said. Authorities said they did know the condition of the employees.

The fire was extinguished quickly but still did a lot of damage to the rear of the building located at 1825 N. Lake Ave., EVFPD said.

The cause of the fire was unknown, and the investigation was ongoing, EVFPD said.

The Elkins Distillery, which is located near Lake Estes, opened in July 2016 and produces whisky with Colorado-grown grain, according to its website. There's also a tasting room at that location.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

