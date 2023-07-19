Autoridades buscan al sospechoso de un tiroteo en Commerce City que dejó a un hombre muerto

El tiroteo se informó en East 118th Avenue justo antes de las 6 a.m. del viernes.

Se identificó a un sospechoso en un tiroteo fatal que ocurrió la madrugada del viernes en Commerce City.

Omar Nieves, es buscado por una orden de asesinato en primer grado, según la Policía de Commerce City (CCPD por sus siglas en inglés), quien nombró a Nieves como el sospechoso del tiroteo en la cuadra 11500 de East 118th que dejó a un hombre muerto.



Poco antes de las 6 a.m. del 14 de julio, oficiales del CCPD acudieron a esa zona por un reporte de disparos.



Cuando llegaron, encontraron a un hombre que había recibido un disparo. Fue declarado muerto en el lugar. Su nombre será dado a conocer más adelante por la oficina del forense del condado Adams.

Se sabía que Nieves vivía en el área metropolitana de Denver y tiene tatuajes en las manos. La policía no proporcionó una descripción de esos tatuajes.



Si tiene información sobre el tiroteo o sabe dónde está Nieves, debe llamar a la línea de información del CCPD al 303-289-3626.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

