Autoridades investigan atropello y fuga que dejó a un hombre sin vida en Littleton

UPDATED MEDINA ALERT: On 9/24/23 at about 3:38 AM, a 2016 to white 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee hit a pedestrian on W. Bowles Avenue at about the Echostar intersection. The Jeep left the scene westbound. There is fresh damage to the LEFT front fender on the Jeep. If seen, call 911. pic.twitter.com/dWaY634fTs