Denver solicita voluntarios y donaciones para ayudar a migrantes que llegan a la ciudad

We have a new donation location - @Emanuel5280! Donations can only be made on Mondays (today!) from 5-8 p.m. and Thursdays from 9 a.m.-noon. Items needed include: A complete list of items, how to make a financial donation, and directions are at: https://t.co/ZfuxtO9oCJ pic.twitter.com/3AUs33a8Mn