Inter Miami: el nuevo equipo de Lionel Messi

El jugador Argentino llega como el fichaje más importante de la MLS, y existen muchas expectativas con su arribo.

MIAMI —

¡La Messimania ha comenzado!

La llegada de Lionel Messi al Inter Miami CF de la Liga Mayor de Fútbol (MLS) ha generado un sinfín de reacciones, no solo en el mundo del fútbol sino también entre artistas, restaurantes y cervecerías que celebraron su llegada.



En el barrio Wynwood de Miami, famoso por sus murales, varios artistas han pintado la estrella argentina en edificios. Restaurantes y cervecerías se suman al carro de los campeones y crean productos que tienen algún tipo de relación con el 10.



Sin haber debutado aún, el crecimiento del equipo ya se deja notar en las redes sociales.



Según Yahoo Sports, Inter Miami CF tenía alrededor de 1 millón de seguidores en Instagram antes de que comenzaran a circular rumores de que el gran futbolista argentino se uniría al equipo. Ahora que su fichaje es oficial, Inter Miami ocupa el cuarto lugar en número de seguidores en Instagram, superando a grandes como los Chicago Bulls, y al jueves 20 de julio superó los 10 millones de seguidores en la plataforma. El club tiene más fanáticos que los dos mejores equipos de la NFL, los Patriots y los Cowboys combinados.



Con la llegada de Messi a la MLS, se espera que la Liga Americana gane aún más relevancia en el mundo del fútbol.



Messi debuta este viernes ante Cruz Azul de México en la Copa de la Liga.

English version below:

Messimania has begun!

The arrival of Lionel Messi at Inter Miami into Major League Soccer has generated endless reactions, not only in the world of soccer but also among artists, restaurants and breweries that celebrated his arrival.

In the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami, famous for its murals, several artists have painted the Argentine star on buildings. Restaurants and breweries are joining the bandwagon of champions and created products that have some kind of relationship with the 10.

Without having debuted yet, the growth of the team is already noticeable on social networks.

According to Yahoo Sports, Inter Miami CF had around 1 million followers on Instagram before rumors began to circulate that the Argentine soccer great would join the team. Now that his signing is official, Inter Miami ranks fourth in number of followers on Instagram, surpassing greats like the Chicago Bulls, and as of Thursday, July 20, it surpassed 10 million followers on the platform. The club has more fans than the top two NFL teams the Patriots and Cowboys combined.



With the arrival of Messi in the MLS, the American League is expected to gain even more relevance in the world of soccer.

Messi debuts this Friday against Cruz Azul of Mexico in the League Cup.