"Puede que no tengamos el gran nombre, pero realmente se trata de llevar el corazón de lo que es México a la gente", dijo la empresaria mexicana Sandra Carreón.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Entrar en la industria del tequila no es fácil. Y cuando alguien logra hacerlo, a veces es difícil destacar entre tantos tequilas cuando no eres una Kendall Jenner o un George Clooney, ambos están en la larga lista de celebridades que han incursionado en la industria del tequila.



Pero para Sandra Carreón, una emprendedora originaria de Jalisco que creció en Colorado, no tener el respaldo de celebridades no fue suficiente para impedirle lanzar su tequila.



"Si alguien que no es de nuestra cultura, que no tiene raíces mexicanas, puede hacerlo, ¿por qué no un mexicano?" ella dijo.

Carreón es cofundadora de Tequila Hacienda Navarro. Decidió hacer el suyo propio porque realmente disfruta el tequila y quería reducir el estigma de que el tequila es demasiado fuerte, una idea errónea que, según ella, muchas culturas, incluida la suya, tienen sobre el tequila. Carreón dijo que quería un tequila que se pudiera tomar solo, especialmente para las mujeres.



Ella y su esposo se aventuraron a Guadalajara, Jalisco, para visitar varias destilerías de tequila, donde, dijo, tuvieron la suerte de haber conocido a la familia Navarro, y fue entonces cuando se dio cuenta. ¿Por qué no podían tener un tequila que viene de una familia mexicana, que es de ellos?



"Puede que no tengamos el gran nombre, pero realmente se trata de llevar el corazón de nuestro México a la gente", dijo.

Colorado woman fulfills dream of having her own tequila brand

"We may not have a big name, but it really is about bringing the heart of what Mexico is to people," Mexican-born entrepreneur Sandra Carreón said.

Breaking into the tequila industry is not easy. And when someone manages to do it, sometimes it's hard to stand out among so many tequilas when you're not a Kendall Jenner or a George Clooney -- who are both on the long list of celebrities who have ventured into the tequila industry.



But for Sandra Carreón, an entrepreneur originally from Jalisco who grew up in Colorado, not having celebrity endorsements wasn't enough to stop her from launching her tequila.

"If someone who is not from our culture, who does not have Mexican roots, can do it, why not someone who is Mexican?" she said.

Carreón is a co-founder of Tequila Hacienda Navarro. She decided to make her own because she really enjoys tequila and wanted to reduce the stigma that tequila is too strong -- a misconception that, according to her, many cultures, including hers, have about tequila. Carreón said she wanted a tequila that could be taken neat, especially for women.

She and her husband ventured to Guadalajara, Jalisco, to visit several tequila distilleries, where she said they were lucky enough to have met the Navarro family -- and that's when it hit her. Why couldn't they have a tequila that comes from a Mexican family, that is theirs?



"We may not have a big name, but it really is about bringing the heart of what Mexico is to people," she said.





SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Hispanic Heritage