As public health emergency declarations end, here's what Coloradans should know about potential coverage loss

Servicios de la Raza spoke with 9NEWS about how residents can plan ahead of the end of Colorado's public health emergency as COVID-19 cases drop.

COLORADO, USA — With the arrival of the pandemic, the federal government declared a public health emergency (PHE) that according to Hilda González would require state agencies to continue health coverage from all medical assistance programs, even if someone's eligibility changed.

González is the Director of Programs for Servicios de la Raza and in this week's segment, she joined 9NEWS+ host, Chris Bianchi, to discuss the options Coloradans will have after the declaration expires this summer.

According to González, PHE has been extended for 90 days effective April 16, and is scheduled to end July 15. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, as a result of the continued consequences of COVID-19, PHE was renewed on April 12 and has previously been renewed several times since the pandemic began in 2020. PHE lasts for 90 days and must be renewed to continue.

According to González, the Biden administration indicated that states would receive a 60-day notice before the public health emergency formally ends.

Note from the editor: Answers have been edited for clarity.

9NEWS: What can Coloradans expect when the public health emergency declaration ends?

González: After the PHE ends, if members are no longer eligible for Medicaid through Health First Colorado or the Child Health Plan Plus (CHP+), a notice will be sent when their enrollment ends, they will receive information to appeal, or they will receive information about options to purchase other health care coverage.

Will there be any changes in COVID-19 medical coverage?

González: Members who are not eligible for Medicaid or CHP+ can purchase health insurance on the state's official health insurance marketplace with Connect for Health Colorado. They can do so within 60 days of losing coverage or at any time during open enrollment.

According to González, the organization can help guide Colorado residents through the different types of coverage.

“The coverage guides are trained in specifying the plans, in giving information to clients about what is a copayment, what is a monthly premium, what is the coverage they are choosing,” González said.

Servicios De La Raza, the state's largest nonprofit serving Latinos, will continue to offer their vaccination clinic every Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. at the organization, which is located at 3131 W. 14th Ave.

On Thursday and Friday mornings, they will also hold mobile clinics at the Mexican consulate located at 5350 Leetsdale Dr. #100. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.