Endangered Missing Alert issued for 2 girls who may be traveling through Colorado

Investigators believe the girls were taken from Buffalo, Wyoming by their non-custodial parent around 10 a.m. Sunday.

COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Missing Alert for two girls who law enforcement believes were taken by their non-custodial parent.

The alert was issued on behalf of the Wyoming State Patrol, who said the non-custodial parent took the children from Buffalo, which is in northern Wyoming, around 10 a.m. Sunday. They are believed to be traveling through Colorado to Amarillo, Texas.

The parent, 23-year-old Alexis Roth, is described as a white woman, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

One of the children, 4-year-old Aspen Roth, is described as a white girl, about 3 feet 5 inches tall and 30 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The other child, 2-year-old Serenity Naslund, is described as a white girl, about 3 feet tall and 25 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

They are believed to be traveling in a white 2009 Dodge Caravan with Wyoming license plate 16-9068.

Investigators said a 3-month-old infant, who Roth does have custody of, is believed to be traveling with them.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911, or call the Buffalo, Wyoming police department at 307-684-5581.

