Endangered Missing Alert issued for 4 children in Arapahoe County

The alert says "law enforcement are very concerned" for their safety.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Law enforcement officers in Arapahoe County are asking for the public's help finding four children who were last seen Friday.

A Colorado Bureau of Investigation Endangered Missing Alert was issued Sunday night for the children. The alert says "law enforcement are very concerned" for their safety.

The alert was issued for:

9-year-old Jyron Gardette

7-year-old Heaven Myles

6-year-old Jehoward Gardette

4-year-old Israel Gardette

Investigators believe all of the children are with 47-year-old Howard Myles.

They are believed to be traveling in a gold/taupe Pontiac Grand Prix with dark tinted windows and a sunroof.

Investigators said the children were last seen Friday at 3:30 p.m.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office at 303-795-4711, or call 911.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.