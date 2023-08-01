Engagement ring lost at Broncos game

The search is on for an engagement ring that went missing on Sunday.

DENVER — A Colorado woman is holding out hope that a miracle is possible.

Lupe Leyva is looking for an engagement ring that went missing at Sunday's Broncos game in Denver.

Leyva said while attending the Broncos' game against the Los Angeles Chargers, she removed her gloves when heading to the restroom and off went her engagement ring.

"After the first stadium football game I've ever been to, I'm leaving heartbroken and feeling just awful," Leyva wrote on Facebook.

"Feeling like it's a lost cause, but maybe if I have a little bit of hope, maybe a miracle is possible. Maybe just maybe a good soul will find it and turn it in, maybe it will someway somehow make its way back to me, maybe not... but I HAVE TO TRY."

Leyva said as of Monday morning the ring had not been found.

I NEED HELP!! After the first stadium football game I've ever been too tonight. Broncos VS Chargers I'm leaving... Posted by Lupe Leyva on Sunday, January 8, 2023

