Englewood Police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian crash

The crash happened on West Hampden Avenue east of South Santa Fe Drive.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — All lanes of eastbound West Hampden Avenue have reopened following a fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Englewood Wednesday morning.

Eastbound lanes of West Hampden Avenue were closed at South Santa Fe Drive as police investigated the crash, according to police. Police said in an updated tweet that all lanes reopened around 9:15 a.m.

One vehicle was involved and, according to police, remained at the scene when police arrived.

The Englewood Police Department (EPD) first tweeted about the crash just after 6:30 a.m. Police did not provide any further information about the pedestrian or any other parties involved.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.



The Englewood Police Department is currently investigating a serious auto-pedestrian accident. There is a closure in place. Eastbound W. Hampden Avenue is closed at S. Santa Fe Dr. Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route this morning. pic.twitter.com/eQBrSvBB0O — Englewood Police Department (@PoliceEnglewood) April 12, 2023

