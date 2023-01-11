Englewood library temporarily closed due to meth contamination

The closure comes after the main library in Boulder also temporarily closed due to meth contamination.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Englewood Public Library is temporarily closing after methamphetamine contamination was detected.

The City of Englewood said Wednesday that the restrooms and other surfaces in the library were tested after the recent closure of the main library in Boulder, also due to meth contamination.

Test results showed the restrooms exceed state thresholds for meth contamination, and other library spaces tested positive for a lower level and require special cleaning.

The library, north Civic Center lobby and second-floor restrooms in the Civic Center will be closed until the contamination is resolved, the city said.

“The health and safety of our staff, residents and patrons is of the utmost importance to all of us at the City of Englewood,” City Manager Shawn Lewis said. “With this in mind, we decided to proactively conduct testing in our library and other Civic Center locations to ensure safety for all. The test results we received today are troubling, and we immediately began working to remediate affected spaces with the goal of reopening the library as soon as possible. We want to thank our valued library patrons for their patience as we work to ensure our library is safe for everyone."

The City of Boulder began reopening the main library Jan. 4 after a temporary closure Dec. 20 due to environmental testing showing methamphetamine use in the bathrooms.

A contractor's report confirmed that the highest contamination levels were limited to public restrooms, along with some surface contamination in heavily-used seating areas. As part of the solution to correct the issue, affected furniture will be removed and the restrooms will be given a thorough cleaning. Public restrooms at the Boulder library won't be available until that work is completed.

