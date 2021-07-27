Englewood man reported missing from Gilpin County campground

The Gilpin County Sheriff said Harold Taylor's car was towed after being left on the road of a campground, along with two reports from people worried about him.

GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. — Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man from Englewood who has gone missing from a campground in Gilpin County after his car was towed and friends worried about his whereabouts reached out to authorities.

Harold Taylor, 65, was seen in the campground on July 22 where people reported seeing him with a backpack and hiking poles, said the Gilpin County Sheriff's Office (GCSO).

The first call the sheriff received related to Taylor came in on July 22 from the Cold Springs Campground, located near Black Hawk, that a car was left behind and was blocking a road in the campground.

GCSO told the campground they would have to report the car to the forest service to be removed from the area. The sheriff received another call about the abandoned car on July 24 stating it was still in the campground and no one had come back to the car. Eventually, campground staff had the car removed.

Two more calls came into the sheriff's office – one from from Denver, the other from Englewood, of people who know Taylor as their landscaper and they were worried about him because he had not shown up for work.

GCSO said they partnered with canines and Alpine Rescue Team and found nothing that helped them locate Taylor.

"At this point, he is just missing," said Cherokee Blake, GCSO. "We have been able to find little information on him, no family, don't know where he's from."