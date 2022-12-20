Firefighters battle structure fire in Englewood

Denver Fire crews reported heavy fire when they arrived on the scene.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Crews from the Denver Fire Department (DFD) responded to a structure fire early Tuesday morning in Englewood.

At about 4:25 a.m., firefighters responded to the area of West Stanford Avenue and South Delaware Street for a report of a duplex fire, according to DFD.

When crews arrived on the scene, they reported heavy fire coming from the building, DFD said.

As of 4:37 a.m., firefighters were working to get water on the fire, according to DFD's tweet. Both units of the duplex sustained damage from the fire, according to DFD.

At about 4:47 a.m., DFD reported the fire had been extinguished. No injuries had been reported.

Xcel has been called to the scene to respond to downed power lines near the property, according to DFD.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.









