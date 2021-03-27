Englewood police respond to third suspicious device since January

Two of the three devices were found to be explosive, according to police.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Englewood Police Department (EPD) officers on Friday responded to their third report of a suspicious device left in a public area since January.

The most recent object was discovered just after 1 p.m. on Friday at the intersection of West Union Avenue and South Bannock Street, police said.

Officers set up a perimeter, according to police, and the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad was called in to remove the device.

The Bomb Squad determined it was an explosive device and rendered it safe, EPD said.

EPD said the first device was found on January 16 at the football field at Englewood Alternative High School.

It resembled a pipe bomb, police said, and determined it was an active explosive device.

On January 20, a suspicious package was found at Rotolo Park. Someone reported seeing a man place a cylinder with tape on it near a fence on the north end of the park, EPD said, but investigators determined it was harmless.

EPD noted all three devices were found west of South Broadway and south of East Oxford Avenue.

The Englewood Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with an ongoing investigation.



The PD, along with our law enforcement partners have been investigating a series of suspicious devices that have been left in public areas. — Englewood Police Department (@PoliceEnglewood) March 26, 2021

Police are now asking for the public's help with their investigation. They're asking citizens to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity or devices. Anyone who sees something suspicious is asked to avoid picking it up or touching it, leave the area and report it.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to call Det. Taylor at 303-762-2465.

Additionally, you can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.