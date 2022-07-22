Former Episcopal priest sexually abused teen, lawsuit says

The victim said the abuse started in 1995 when he was 16 and occurred at St. Michael & All Angels Church, Camp Ilium, and a cabin near Nederland.

DENVER — A new lawsuit claims a former priest of the Episcopal Diocese of Colorado sexually abused a boy beginning when he was 16.

According to the complaint, the victim identified as John HA Doe, was sexually abused by the Rev. Jerry McKenzie starting in 1995 when the victim was 16.

The abuse, which lasted for several years, according to the complaint, took place at St. Michael & All Angels Church, Camp Ilium and a cabin near Nederland.

According to the allegations in the lawsuit, McKenzie supplied the boy and his friends with alcohol and other substances as part of the abuse.

“I filed this lawsuit because the Diocese needs to be held accountable for what happened to me, and also for the others that McKenzie wronged during the course of his career as a trusted and revered religious figure," the victim said through his attorneys.

"The adults who should have been protecting all of us failed us, and justice needs to be served for all of us.”

Camp Ilium and St. Michael’s & All Angels Church (Denver) are also named as defendants.

McKenzie is believed to have been removed from the ministry in 2001 following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, according to the lawsuit.