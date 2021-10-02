Crews investigate early morning house fire in Erie

The family and all but two pets got out of the house safely.

ERIE, Colo. — Mountainview Fire Rescue (MVR) crews responded to a report of smoke in the area of Vista Parkway and Serene Drive in Erie at 2:20 a.m. Wednesday.

The first units to respond to the area found a single family home on fire near Vista Parkway and Parkdale Circle, according to Michelle Kelly with MVR. That's northeast of the Colorado National Golf Club.

The family was able to get out of the home safely and find temporary housing. A dog and a guinea pig died in the fire, Kelly said.

No firefighters were injured in response to the fire and an investigation into how the fire started is ongoing, according to Kelly.

Crews from MVR, Lafayette and Louisville responded to the home and put out the fire, Kelly said.

