An Estes Park tourism company has lost business because of the government shutdown.

Bruce Davies is going on his sixth year with Tour Estes Park. He says business is booming and that “every year it’s doubled.”

This year started a little rocky. Davies does nature and history tours. His main attraction is Rocky Mountain National Park. The closure, Davies says, has caused clients to cancel on him.

“Some people had come all the way from Australia to see Rocky Mountain National Park,” he explained. The family had planned to be here through the week and left after one day.

“It’s not just me that’s affected,” Davies said. “It’s the hotel operator, the restaurants they would’ve gone to, the grocery store – all the wonderful little stores we have around town.”

There is no way to really measure the loss to the city, but Davies says he lost $500 with one family alone.

Federal employees might get reimbursed when the shutdown is over, but his business won't.

“Hopefully we can get it figured out and get the gates opened,” he said.

