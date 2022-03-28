Mandatory evacuations ordered for wildfire in Larimer County

Evacuations have been ordered for all Soul Shine Road residents. The fire is estimated to be about 5 acres.

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for a wildfire near Estes Park Monday afternoon.

Estes Valley Fire Protection District said the first call for the fire at Soul Shine Road off of Highway 34 came in at 3:30 p.m.

The three-alarm fire is estimated to be about five acres in size.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for Soul Shine Road residents, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said.

Crews are not sure if any structures are currently being threatened.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

