WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A barn containing nearly 800 tons of hay was heavily damaged in a fire early Thursday morning, according to the Platteville-Gilcrest Fire Protection District (PGFPD).

Shortly after 4:30 a.m., firefighters received a call about a hay barn that was on fire in the 9000 block of Weld County Road 26. Responding firefighters arrived on scene and discovered a barn engulfed in flames.

Fire crews from Fort Lupton Fire and Frederick Firestone Fire were called in to assist. A total of 20 firefighters worked aggressively to battle the fire.

The fire is still burning but is contained, according to PGFPD. Fire ground operations and cleanup efforts are expected to take about 24 hours.

No people or animals were injured in the blaze. A preliminary estimate of damages from the fire is between $240,000 and $250,000, PGFPD said.

County Road 19 from Weld County Road 26 to 28 will be closed for an extended amount of time, including into the evening hours. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

