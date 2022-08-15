Fuel spill expected to close westbound I-70 in Aurora for hours

Crews estimate it will take eight hours or more to clean the spill, Aurora Police said just after 9 a.m. Monday.

AURORA, Colo. — An ethanol spill after a crash involving a semi-truck closed westbound lanes on Interstate 70 in Aurora on Monday morning.

Aurora Fire Department said at 9:20 a.m. that a hazmat team was working on leak mitigation after the crash just west of Colfax Avenue.

Just after 9 a.m., the Aurora Police Department said crews anticipated it would take eight hours or more to clean the spill. In the meantime, a detour was in place through E-470 to East Colfax Avenue.

At 9:37 am., the fire department said the leak had been slowed and contained, and crews were working on offloading operations.

Crews on scene of a large tanker spill of Ethanol resulting from a Semi collision on WB I-70 just west of Colfax. No injuries reported. HazMat is on scene working on leak mitigation. Please avoid the area. Updates here. #AFRIncident pic.twitter.com/uqz0M3cBe4 — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) August 15, 2022

>Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.