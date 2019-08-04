LYONS, Colorado — Evacuation orders have been issued for the Conifer Hill area north of Highway 7 due to a fire burning near St. Vrain Drive and Highway 7 in Lyons, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

The fire, which has been dubbed the Tiny House Fire, started behind a house in the 23000 block of South St. Vrain Drive the Sheriff's Office said.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said it has now spread to U.S. Forest Service Land and is headed uphill. It is currently estimated to be burning about 10 acres of land.

An evacuation order went out to 136 phone numbers, the sheriff's office said. They also clarified that most households have more than one number on file but did not know the specific number of homes that were evacuated.

Evacuees can go to the Highlands Presbyterian Camp, located at 1306 Business Highway 7.

Highway 7 between mile marker 23 and mile marker 24.5 is also closed, the sheriff's office said.

There is no word on when the fire started or what caused it. We also don't know how much land is burning at this point.

The Allenspark Fire District, Lyons Fire and the U.S. Forest Service have all responded to help get the fire out.

We have not heard if any structures have been damaged.

Lyons is a city in Boulder County and is located about 45 miles slightly northwest of Denver.

