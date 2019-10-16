LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for anyone in the area of Deep Cut Road and Elkhorn House Road in Glacierview after a prescribed burn near the Boy Scout Ranch got out of control.

That area is southwest of Red Feather Lakes in Larimer County and about 38 miles northwest of Fort Collins.

An alert sent out by the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) says: "Evacuate the area immediately and as quickly as possible. Do not delay leaving to gather belongings or make efforts to protect your home or business. Evacuating immediately not only supports your safety, but also allows emergency crews better access to the area."

An evacuation center is being set up at the Livermore Community Center on County Road 74E. For updates, text the word LCEVAC to 888777 from your cell phone.

Sheriff's deputies ask that people don't call 911 unless they are in danger.

The LCSO announced earlier that emergency personnel would be conducting a prescribed burn near the Glacier View Meadows subdivision Oct. 15 - Oct. 18.

The LCSO said it was contacted around 4 p.m. by the Nature Conservancy, which was conducting the prescribed burn that was supposed to cover about 500 acres. The group said they burned about 350 yesterday, and today the burn got out of control. LCSO deputies and fire agencies responded. Air attacks were also called in.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Forest Service said the burn near Glacier View is separate from a prescribed burn their personnel have been conducting north of Red Feather Lakes, and that operations there continue to go well.

