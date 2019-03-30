EVANS, Colo. — Police are investigating a body found Saturday morning outside a restaurant near the intersection of 37th Street and 29th Avenue.

Officers responded about 6:30 a.m. to the 2900 block of 37th Street after passersby found an unresponsive male, said Commander Dan Ranous with the Evans Police Department.

The man, who was in his 20s, was pronounced dead on the scene. The man showed no obvious signs of trauma, Ranous said.

The investigation continues into the cause and manner of death. The Weld County coroner's office will release the man's identification.

