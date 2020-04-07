2 killed in Evanston house fire on Friday night

The cause of the fire and deaths are under investigation, Frederick-Firestone Fire District said.

FREDERICK, Colo — Two people were killed in a house fire in Evanston on Friday night, according to the Frederick-Firestone Fire District (FFFD).

FFFD said crews responded at 10:53 p.m. to the home on 245 Tipple Parkway, which did not have working smoke alarms.

The cause of the fire and the deaths are still being investigated by FFFD and the Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO).

Platteville-Gilcrest Fire District and Mountain View Fire District also responded, according to FFFD.

FFFD serves the Town of Frederick, the Town of Firestone and unincorporated portions of Weld County, Colorado.

Evanston is located 30 miles north of downtown Denver.