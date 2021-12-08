Governor's latest executive order ends rental protections tied to COVID-19

Last July, the governor issued an executive order requiring landlords to provide 30 days' notice for nonpayment of rent.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis' latest executive order, issued Sunday evening, ends temporary protections for renters at risk for eviction.

The executive order also suspends a host of State Personnel Board rules, which will allow the state to begin disciplinary proceedings against state employees who are required by their jobs to be vaccinated but refuse to do so.

Last July, the governor issued an executive order, suspending state law that required landlords to provide 10 days' notice for nonpayment of rent. That executive order, issued July 8, instead required that notice to be 30 days.

The order also barred landlords from evicting tenants without first providing a notice to the tenant and to the Department of Local Affairs.

> Video above: Apartment prices rise in metro Denver

