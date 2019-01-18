AURORA, Colo. — Investigators are offering a reward of up to a combined $7,000 for information about what’s being characterized as a “major theft investigation” from a semi-truck that was headed southwest on Interstate 76 through eastern Colorado.

The suspect may have stolen eight hard plastic containers and 50 boxes containing high-value electronics from the semi-truck, according to a news release from the FBI Denver Division and the Aurora Police Department.

Police said the white 2018 Freightliner Cascadia semi-truck with a 2016 Manac trailer left Michigan Nov. 27. During the next two days, the driver went through Illinois, Iowa and Nebraska before finally stopping at the Flying J truck stop at 16751 E. 32nd Ave. in Aurora on Nov. 29.

Before this stop, it headed down I-76 and made stops in Brush and Iliff in Colorado, according to the news release.

It’s during one of these stops that investigators believe it’s possible some of the cargo inside was stolen.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the FBI tip line at 303-629-7171. The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction, and the Aurora Reward Fund is offering $2,000.