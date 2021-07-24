Explosion causes extensive damage to Denver house

Denver firefighters responded to the explosion on Quitman Street on Saturday morning.

DENVER — An unoccupied house in west Denver exploded on Saturday morning, and the Denver Fire Department (DFD) said they were investigating the cause.

There were no injuries in the explosion at 260 Quitman St., DFD said. That's in a residential area southwest of 6th Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

Denver firefighters responded to the scene about 8:40 a.m. Saturday. Damage to the house was extensive, blowing out one entire side of the structure and causing the roof to partially collapse. But nearby homes escaped with minimal damage, according to DFD.

Fire investigators were working to determine the cause, DFD said.

