LONGMONT, Colo. — A federal investigation has determined the device that automatically deploys the main or reserve parachute functioned as designed when a 23-year-old Colorado skydiver died last October.

The Daily Times-Call reports the Federal Aviation Administration has released its final report on the skydiving trip in Longmont that led to the death of Logan Polfuss.

Boulder County deputies found his body in a field near Vance Brand Municipal Airport the day after he jumped.

The coroner ruled his death as accidental. He died from multiple blunt force injuries.

According to the report, Polfuss used a tracking suit for the first time. The expert-level suit recommended 400 freefalls before use and a 36-inch (91-centimeter) diameter pilot chute.

Polfuss had completed about 180 jumps. He jumped with was 29-inch (74-centimeter) diameter pilot chute.

