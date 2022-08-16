Firefighters honor fallen Commerce City police detective

The South Adams County Fire Department dedicated their new engine to Detective Curt Holland.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo — It's been nearly two years since Detective Curt Holland was killed in a car crash on Highway 2 in Commerce City.

Holland and a woman in another car, Francesca Dominguez, were both killed when a third driver collided with them.

Acting Commerce City Police Chief Greg Sadar said Holland was the first formal line of duty death for their department.

On Tuesday, the South Adams County Fire Department dedicated a new engine in his name at Fire Station 26.

"You keep thinking that you can't be humbled anymore, and then events like this keep popping up," Sadar said. “This is just such a nice, lasting tribute to his ongoing legacy.”

Firefighters, police, paramedics and EMS are making sure a fallen hero's legacy lives on.

"We all knew how important Curt was to us," Sadar said. "It's really humbling to see how much he meant to the whole community and to all the people around us."

He said Holland was wrapping up his first year as a detective when he was killed.

"He was just a driven, dedicated public servant," Sadar said. "Genuinely looked for the best in people. Just a remarkable young officer."

Holland's wife, Amanda, was there to see the truck unveiled.

"This is a wonderful tribute for our children to see that Curt was not only our hero but made a positive impact on the community that he served," she said in a recorded video.

Sadar said if Holland were here today, he might be a little embarrassed.

"He'd be doing a kind of 'Aw, shucks!' kind of thing," he said. "But deep down, he would be so proud of the work that he's done and how this reflects on his family and all the loving and supporting people around him."

Fire Chief Kevin Vincel said it's an honor to carry on Holland's name.

"They weren't firefighters, but it hits close to home," Vincel said. "We're all one big family, whether it's fire, police, EMS."

He hopes it's just one more way to make sure he's never forgotten, that his memory lives on.

"We don't look at it as closure. We look at it as the beginning of remembering Curt Holland at this station forever," Vincel said. "Long after we're gone, his name will always be here."

The second annual Curt Holland Memorial Golf Tournament is happening Aug. 26. Money raised will go toward scholarships for Commerce City High School grads.

