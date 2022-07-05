Fallen firefighters remembered at ceremony

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Fallen Firefighters Foundation honored firefighters who have died in the line of duty in a ceremony in Lakewood Saturday.
Sixteen firefighters' names were added to the memorial wall, which now bears the names of 166 firefighters who have had line of duty deaths (LODD).
The following are the firefighters whose names were added Saturday.
- Byron Livengood, Southwest Adams Colorado Fire, LODD January 2, 1950
- Henry P. Miller, Southwest Adams Colorado Fire, LODD January 2, 1950
- Charles Albrandt, Poudre Fire Authority, LODD July 29, 2019
- Kenneth Jones, Summit County Fire, LODD December 7, 2019
- Troy Jackson, South Metro Fire Rescue, LODD December 16, 2019
- Dan Moran, West Metro Fire Rescue, LODD February 7, 2020
- John F. Bennett, Grand Junction Fire, LODD June 19, 1973
- Craig Moilanen, North Metro Fire Rescue, LODD October 8, 2015
- George M. Helfer, Denver Fire, LODD December 21, 2019
- David A. Sagel, Westminster Fire, LODD January 24, 2021
- David L. Novotny, Denver Fire, LODD November 27, 2020
- Richard J. Pula, Denver Fire, LODD March 1, 2021
- Anthony F. Palato, South Metro Fire Rescue, LODD September 15, 2021
- Jeffery J. Billingsley, Denver Fire, LODD September 20, 2021
- Darcy S. Stallings, Yuma Fire, LODD October 21, 2021
- Larry Wyant, Joes Fire, LODD October 26, 2021
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
You can watch videos on demand from our top stories, local politics, investigations, Colorado specific features and even classic 9NEWS videos from the 1980s. If you missed a special program, such as a documentary, you will find them in the "9NEWS Original" channel on the app.
> See a typo in one of our stories? Let us know so we can fix it! Email viewerfeedback@9news.com.