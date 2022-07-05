Fallen firefighters remembered at ceremony

Sixteen firefighters' names have been added to the memorial wall in Lakewood.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Fallen Firefighters Foundation honored firefighters who have died in the line of duty in a ceremony in Lakewood Saturday.

Sixteen firefighters' names were added to the memorial wall, which now bears the names of 166 firefighters who have had line of duty deaths (LODD).

The following are the firefighters whose names were added Saturday.

