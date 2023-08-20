Families displaced after Aurora apartment fire

When fire crews arrived, they found fire on the second and third floors of the building near Airport Boulevard and Alameda Place.

AURORA, Colo. — Families in Aurora were displaced from their homes Sunday night after a fire at an apartment complex.

When fire crews arrived around 5 p.m., they found fire on the second and third floors of the building near Airport Boulevard and Alameda Place.

Enayatullah Sadat said he was sleeping when his son woke him up. The family lives on the first floor. Sadat said they saw smoke outside, and originally thought it was someone having a barbecue. They were concerned enough to evacuate.

Sadat said he called 911, but help was already on the way. Families said first responders arrived within minutes of calling 911.

Aurora Fire Rescue said one person was hurt. They said he had minor injuries but was treated on the scene.

Crews were at the complex for several hours looking for hot spots while families hoped their homes were OK.

“This is very hard for me. If my unit is not OK, I cannot live somewhere else,” Sadat said. “This is my second year here. I am from Afghanistan. I got here like two years ago.”

Aurora Fire said this could have been a lot worse given how windy it was.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

