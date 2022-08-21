Families of hit-and-run victims plead for answers as they mourn

When a hit-and-run happens, it leaves a trail of suffering far beyond the crime scene.

DENVER — There are far too many families right now mourning the loss of a loved one while also wondering if the person who killed them will ever be caught.

Hit-and-run crashes are a special kind of painful for the families who are impacted. As they mourn, they also pray for justice.

"I’m angry that my brother’s gone," said Courtney Johnson, the sister of Steve Perkins, who was hit and killed while riding his bike. "I miss him terribly."

Perkins was riding his bike on Aug. 10 near East 13th Avenue and Syracuse Street when, Denver police say, he was hit by the driver of a Ford Explorer, who ran a red light.

"Steve was my brother. I call him my bonus brother because my parents didn’t know they were having twins and there he was," Johnson said. "Now we’re celebrating Steve’s life after he was taken from us too soon by a hit-and-run driver."

Johnson is mourning. She’s also praying her brother’s killer is caught.

Across town, Gregory Manzi feels a similar pain.

"I want justice," said Manzi, whose son Jonathan Michael Fanter was killed in a hit-and-run. "I want something done about this."

Fanter was killed on July 31 while riding a scooter at the intersection of 54th and Federal.

"Every time I see this corner I see my son laying in the middle of the road, waiting for somebody to come get him, because they just left him there to die," Manzi said. "It’s been 23 days now and still no progress with what’s going on or who did it."

A blurry picture of a red truck is the only clue state troopers have released.



"This was someone just not paying attention and then didn’t stop," Johnson said.

