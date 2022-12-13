Family remembers daughter killed in triple homicide in Aurora

18-year-old Marisol Espindola was one of three people shot or stabbed in an Aurora home over the weekend.

AURORA, Colo. — Robert Espindola spoke to his daughter every night around 8 p.m. He said Marisol Espindola texted him on Friday asking if he had time to talk. He couldn't pick up the call because he was in the movies so he told Marisol he'd call her Saturday, but he never got that chance.

Police arrested 21-year-old Christopher Martinez for murder. He's accused of killing his half-sister Marisol, 18, his mother Estancia Martinez, 41, and his half-brother Kaden Casteneda, 18. They were found dead inside a home in the 1500-block of South Evanston Street in Aurora around 7 p.m. Saturday.

"She is one of those ones that can walk in a room and make a complete stranger smile. She does not have one bone in her body that is like hatred," Robert Espindola said as he described his daughter.

Robert Espindola said the name "Marisol" stands for the sea and the sun. It's a name he felt was fitting for his daughter's personality.

"Talk about a person who can brighten a day," he said.

Marisol Espindola was preparing to graduate high school this month. She had dreams of working with animals. She loved going to car shows with her family.

Marisol Espindola was Robert's only daughter. Her three brothers are trying to stay strong. Family from Colorado and out of state filled their kitchen table on Tuesday night hoping to provide some comfort at home.

"If you had a bad day she would come up to you and give you a hug, tell you you'll be OK," said her older brother Robert Espindola Jr.

Her younger brother, Antonio Espindola, said "I just don't have a bad memory with her. There was always good times with her."

According to the affidavit, Christopher Martinez told police that when he got off work on Friday evening, he picked up his brother, Casteneda, and they went to the home on Evanston.

The family had recently moved from Colorado Springs to the new home, the affidavit says.

Christopher Martinez told officers he and Casteneda were drinking tequila and smoking marijuana. The affidavit says Christopher Martinez claimed that at around 1 or 1:30 a.m. Saturday, he left the house to drive to the family's old apartment in Colorado Springs to do laundry.

The grandmother of Christopher Martinez told police he called her at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday and said that he had a dream "his mom, his sister and Kaden were all dead," according to the affidavit. She told him that it was just a dream and to go back to sleep.

The affidavit says he went on to tell her that he blacked out from drinking, stabbed or shot his family.

Robert Espindola said he's known Christopher Martinez since he was a boy because he was married to his and Marisol's mom.

"I didn't think he would grow into something, do something what he did," said Robert Espindola.

He described Marisol as "Christopher's calm."

"How could you take someone who is your peace? It is the most baffling thing ever," Robert Espindola said. "I am very angry. I am angry. Of course, I am sad. I am upset. Confused. But the anger in me is raged."

Time at home feels different. They hoped Marisol Espindola had more years to shine.

"She was my spoiled baby girl. Daddy’s girl for sure," said Robert Espindola.