Family of East High School student files wrongful death claim against DPS

Luis Garcia's parents have taken the first step in filing a lawsuit against Denver Public Schools.

DENVER — Attorneys for the family of Luis Garcia, the East High School student shot and killed in February, have taken the first step in filing a lawsuit against Denver Public Schools, court records show.

The wrongful death claim filed on behalf of Garcia’s parents, Santos Garcia Mata and Criselda Bobadilla Sandoval, seeks damages in excess of $1 million.

Matthew Barringer, a Greenwood Village attorney in Arapahoe County, filed a “notice of claim” on May 2 against the school district and Board of Education.

State statute requires a claim notice before any legal action can be brought against a public entity or employee.

Barringer did not respond to an inquiry from The Denver Gazette and school district officials declined comment.

Go to The Denver Gazette to read the rest of this story.

