Family of East High School student files wrongful death claim against DPS

Luis Garcia's parents have taken the first step in filing a lawsuit against Denver Public Schools.

DENVER — Attorneys for the family of Luis Garcia, the East High School student shot and killed in February, have taken the first step in filing a lawsuit against Denver Public Schools, court records show.

The wrongful death claim filed on behalf of Garcia’s parents, Santos Garcia Mata and Criselda Bobadilla Sandoval, seeks damages in excess of $1 million.

Matthew Barringer, a Greenwood Village attorney in Arapahoe County, filed a “notice of claim” on May 2 against the school district and Board of Education.

State statute requires a claim notice before any legal action can be brought against a public entity or employee.

Barringer did not respond to an inquiry from The Denver Gazette and school district officials declined comment.

