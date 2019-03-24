It's been seven years since Isaiah Garcia was shot at his front door.

On March 23, 2012, he was inside the apartment on the 1300 block of Knox Court, near the intersection of Colfax and Federal, when Isaiah answered the door and someone pulled the trigger.

Isaiah was only 18 years old.

Garcia's cold case remains unsolved but his friends and family aren't giving up on justice for him.

Manuel Garcia, his father, is asking anyone who might have any information about the case to please call Denver Police.

Manuel says he hasn't heard much from Denver Police, "they haven't called us once in seven years to say they're getting close to something."

"We're just hoping for some closure, maybe someone can come through and take some of this pain," said Manuel.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) and remember you can remain anonymous.