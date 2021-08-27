2 children jump from 2nd story to escape fire

They suffered non-life threatening injuries related to the jump, according to authorities.

BOULDER, Colo. — A family of four was trapped inside their home by a fast-moving fire and had to jump from a second-story window to escape, Boulder Fire-Rescue (BFR) said Friday.

The agency responded to the fire in the 4200 block of Monroe Drive around 10 p.m. Thursday and found heavy fire conditions. They were also getting reports that people were trapped on the second floor.

As crews arrived, four people, including two children, jumped from the second floor along with two family dogs, BFR said.

The family was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries related to jumping from the home, according to the fire department. A BFR firefighter was also taken to the hospital as a precaution and has since been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Currently, the four-unit apartment building is uninhabitable.

