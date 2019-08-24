BAILEY, Colo. —

The family of the 8-year-old boy who was attacked by a mountain lion issued a statement thanking the community for its support.

“He will need time for additional treatment and healing,” the family’s statement reads. “We thank everyone for their overwhelming support, expressions of concern and offers of help.”

The family said the boy is currently recovering from surgery to repair multiple lacerations to his head and face after the attack.

“Our son is a compassionate and brave little boy,” the family’s statement says.

The attack happened at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday while the victim was outside his Bailey home playing with his brother, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Just before encountering the mountain lion, the boy had been jumping on a trampoline with his brother, and the animal bit the boy on the head while he was running to a friend’s house.

The 8-year-old’s brother ran inside, and their father was able to scare the mountain lion off -- probably saving his life, CPW said.

The next day, wildlife officers captured two mountain lions that had apparently eaten a goat about a mile away from where the boy was attacked. At the time, CPW said investigators were fairly certain one of these animals was responsible for the attack, but now say they're waiting for DNA results.

On Friday, CPW said there had been at least three mountain lion sightings in the area -- including trail camera photos of the animals near where the attack happened.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the 8-year-old victim’s family. This is the link to the account verified by the Platte Canyon Fire Protection District: http://bit.ly/2zjeCmf

Gift card donations can be dropped off at Platte Canyon Fire Station #2 at 153 Delwood Drive in Bailey, Colorado.

You can read the full statement from the family below:

