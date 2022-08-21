Family of hit-and-run victim pleads for answers

Steve Perkins was hit by the driver of a Ford Explorer who ran a red light, according to police. Whoever was behind the wheel never stopped.

DENVER — Denver police are still searching for the driver responsible for hitting and killing a cyclist in the East Colfax neighborhood.

It happened Aug. 10 at East 13th Avenue and Syracuse Street. Family members have identified the victim as Steve Perkins.

"They took me back, and Steve's wife, Laura, was there and gave me a huge hug and said, 'he's gone and now we're in hell,'" Dan Perkins, Steve's twin brother, said.

"It's just going to be so different without him," Courtney Johnson, Steve's sister, added as she held back tears.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. Aug. 10. Steve was hit by the driver of a Ford Explorer who ran a red light, according to police. Whoever was behind the wheel never stopped.

DPD was able to capture a few images of the SUV from a nearby surveillance camera, but so far no arrests have been made.

"The reason I moved to Denver was to be closer to him and to ride more with him," Dan said. "This can't be the way that it ends. There has to be some justice."

Steve was described as a great husband and an even better father. His passion was cycling, especially with Dan.

"In fact, that morning, we did a ride at Cherry Creek Reservoir. We usually met there at least two or three times a week," Dan said. "We bumped fists and said, 'Great ride and I'll see you tomorrow.' And that was 15 minutes before he was hit."

Flowers are now taped to an electrical pole near the crash site. Below the bouquet is a copy of the Crime Stoppers flyer offering up to $2,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

Steve's family hopes anyone that has any information does that right thing and says something.

"Losing Steven was the worst, absolutely the worst, but we do want to see the person held accountable, and that’s important to us," his sister Courtney said.

The family wanted to thank the residents in that area, specifically Joel Diaz for staying with Steve while they waited for paramedics to arrive, and Matt Pierce, who helped the family piece together some things before they spoke to police.

A memorial service for Steve is taking place Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Judge Joseph E Cook Park. The public is welcome.

