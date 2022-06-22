'There are not a lot of people that care like that': Family remembers father shot on I-70

"Even if he was going to give me a lecture, he was always on my side," John Jaros' sister said. "He cared, and there are not a lot of people that care like that."

GLEN HAVEN, Colo — The family of the father who was shot and killed while driving on Interstate 70 this weekend says he was a "very caring person."

Aurora police said John Jaros was in his pickup truck with his wife and three kids when the shooting happened. According to investigators, Jaros was driving on eastbound I-70 near Colfax Avenue at around 5:35 p.m. Saturday when several shots were fired into the truck.

Officers think street racers were potentially involved in the shooting. Aurora police say it is not clear if they were targeting each other or Jaros.

Neighbors knew Jaros as a volunteer firefighter in Larimer County with the Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department. He was someone who dedicated his life to serving his community.

Jaros' family said his biggest job titles were husband, father and brother.

"Even if he was going to give me a lecture, he was always on my side," his sister Bekki Jaros said. "He cared and there are not a lot of people that care like that."

Bekki, who lives in Minnesota, was hoping to see her brother later this year.

"Those poor kids," she said. "They had to watch him be shot in front of them. Who does that?"

Bekki said she found out what happened from her brother's wife, who helped keep the kids safe.

"That moment when you look over and you know your husband is dead and yet you take over and make sure everybody else is still OK," Bekki said.

His kids, who are all under age 10, no longer have a father – someone who loved family and the rodeo. It's why friends called him "Cowboy."

"So much that was taken from us," Bekki said.

Police are still looking for the person responsible, and the family is still searching for answers about why someone who cared so much is now gone.

A procession for Jaros will be held Thursday morning. The public is invited to show their love and support from the Dannels Fire Station in Estes Park as the procession passes by around 8:25 a.m.

Thank you all once again for the outpouring of love and support for Cowboy's family. Tomorrow, we are transporting... Posted by Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday, June 22, 2022

