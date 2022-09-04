'He was the best girl dad ever': Family remembers man killed in crash

Uriel Reyes Medina was one of the people killed in a crash in northeast Denver Friday night. No suspects have been arrested.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A community surrounded a family in Westminster Saturday afternoon, as a prayer was read aloud.

“Don’t stay quiet please…my kids need answers and I need answers," Misty Reyes said.

She's the wife of Uriel Reyes Medina, and she along with friends and family say it was Uriel that was killed in a crash that started out as a shooting in northeast Denver Friday night.

“This is unnecessary and senseless - it didn’t need to happen," said Misty.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said two dark-colored sedans were driving next to each other near the intersection of North Peoria Street and East 39th Avenue when someone in one of the cars shot at the people in the other car.

The cars continued to travel southbound onto the bridge over the railroads when one of the cars crashed into a pickup truck, DPD said.

The driver of the other car fled the scene going southbound over the bridge, according to DPD.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital for his injuries, but did not survive. The driver and the passenger who were in the car that crashed into the truck also died from their injuries, according to police.

While identities have not been officially released, family and friends say Reyes Medina was the driver of the pickup truck.

As of now, no suspects have been arrested, but anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Reyes Medina will be remembered by the community as a man who put family first, his wife said.

“He was a good guy – he was for the community – for his family – for his extended family…friends. He just wanted to be with everybody and make everyone happy," said Misty. “He was the best girl dad ever."

Misty Reyes said on that Friday, Uriel was running an errand and returning home to eat dinner with his family when the crash happened.

"And to somebody’s negligence…my kids don’t have a father. I don’t have a husband," she said. “He didn’t cause this -- he was just driving home and it's somebody else's fault.”

Reyes Medina also leaves behind three daughters, whom family and friends say, he cared deeply about.

“Anything to do with family – camping, parks, dancing – we belong with a dance group – he was involved with everything that they do," she said. “Just wanted to make sure that his girls had opportunities and to feel welcomed and involved."

The family adds that Uriel had just been approved for residency in the United States, and had a bright future ahead.

“And he just wanted to better our family and he was doing everything in his possibility to do that and now he has no chance," said Misty.

