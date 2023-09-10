Family says 80-year-old Colorado mom is stuck in Israel

Carmen Epstein's sons said the earliest flight she can get on is nine days away.

BOULDER, Colo. — An 80-year-old woman from Boulder is stuck in Israel. Her sons in Colorado are trying to get her out, but it's going to take a while.

At her birthday party this summer, Carmen Epstein told the family the exciting news. She was treating herself to a trip to Israel.

"Get a few things done on the bucket list, and see and do the things and not just - you know - fade off into the distance," her son Jay Epstein said.

Jay and her other son Harvey Epstein sat at her home in Boulder on Monday, worried. Her bucket list idea came at the worst time.

"Get stuck there on the day of the biggest war that's been over there since '73," Harvey Epstein said. "As her son it is hard to sit here and stomach."

Carmen and her boyfriend Bill arrived in Jerusalem last week. It was just a few days before Israel declared war on Hamas after a devastating surprise attack from Gaza.

"She said there were sirens going off this morning, so she is certainly not out of harm's way," Harvey said.

"She is super stuck," Jay said. "I mean, these guys are scared to leave the apartment. They sneak out and get groceries every day or two."

Many airlines are canceling flights in and out of the country. The first flight Carmen and Bill can get on leaves Oct. 18.

Harvey and Jay said it is frustrating to see other countries like Mexico and Poland evacuate their citizens, but not the United States. The U.S. government said on Monday it is not "actively considering" it right now.

"Maybe if we make some awareness about this that we will get some help in getting her out of the country," Harvey said.

The sons are texting Carmen every day. On Monday they tried reaching out to her representative, U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse. They are waiting to see if he can help them in any way.

