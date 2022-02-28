Family identifies teen killed in crash north of Commerce City

Family members tell 9NEWS 16-year-old John Bledsoe was one of the four people killed in a crash north of Commerce City.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Family members tell 9NEWS 16-year-old John Bledsoe was one of the four people killed in a crash north of Commerce City. It happened on Friday night on U.S. Highway 85 near 112th Avenue.

Initially, police thought five people were killed, but after further investigation they determined one of the victims survived and is being treated for their serious injuries.

Four people in total were injured including John's 13-year-old brother, Joe Bledsoe.

"All it takes is a split second and it could change everything," Ashley Hoffman the aunt to John and Joe said. "You should never have to lose a child. You should never have to bury a child."

The crash happened about 9:25 p.m. According to CCPD, a witness told police that a newer model SUV was driving south on U.S. 85 at a high rate of speed from East 120th Avenue. Another, newer model SUV, turned west on 112th from northbound U.S. 85, causing the two cars to collide at the intersection, police said.

"My son called me that night and the first thing he said ya know, you just wake up and John's dead and you think this isn't true, what happened you know," Susan Hoffman the grandmother to John and Joe Bledsoe said.

"Just going to be hard that he’s not going to be there for Christmas or his birthday you know it changes your life forever so I guess hang on to your kids and love them."

Family members told 9NEWS 13-year-old Joe Bledsoe remains in the ICU. They said he has head and back injuries, but is expected to recover physically, emotionally will be another journey.

"They were best of friends, ya know. They did everything together," Ashley said as she thought about John and Joe and their other brother Justin. "They all looked up to John, so I think it’s going to be really hard for them to find direction."

John will be remembered as an animal lover who enjoyed fishing and boxing. His family said he attended Adams City High School and will be missed by many.

"He had a very good head on his shoulders and he seemed like he was driven to succeed and do better for himself and everybody around him," Ashley, his aunt, said.

The identities of the four people killed have not been released. According to Jeffco Public Schools, several of the people involved in the crash were Standley Lake High School students.

The district announced a crisis team would be at Standley Lake to help students and staff members navigate this difficult time.