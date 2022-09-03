One dead in single-vehicle crash in Adams County

Troopers with CSP said it is unclear what caused the crash.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — At least one person is dead after a rollover crash in Adams County on Saturday morning.

Around 6:13 a.m. the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) was called out to a crash involving a 2012 Toyota Highlander near east 136th Avenue and Riverdale Road in Adams County. No other vehicle was involved in the crash.

One person inside the vehicle died from their injuries, troopers did not say if the victim was the driver or a passenger.

The number of people inside the vehicle during the crash is unknown.

Investigators are working to learn what caused the vehicle to roll over. Other details surrounding the crash have not been released.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) provides these tips for safe driving in Colorado:

Expect the unexpected

Slow down

Don't tailgate

Be aware of emergency crews

Heed signs

Obey flaggers

Stay alert and minimize distractions

Keep with the traffic flow

Plan your drive

Be patient and stay calm

It is also important to be aware of emergency vehicles.

Colorado's Move Over Law requires drivers to move over a lane when there’s an emergency situation along the shoulder. If the driver can’t move over, they must slow down significantly to avoid an accident.

The law was implemented in 2005 and strengthened in 2020. A CDOT news release states: "The updated law stipulates that if a driver is unable to move at least one lane away from the stationary emergency vehicle, the driver must slow down to at least 25 miles per hour on roadways with a speed limit below 45 miles per hour. On roadways with speed limits 45 miles per hour or more, motorists must slow down to 20 miles per hour less than the posted speed limit. Drivers that fail to slow down or move over commit the crime of careless driving, a class 2 misdemeanor traffic offense that can result in up to 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $300."

CDOT recommends people check COtrip.org to find out about road conditions, construction zones, and traffic alerts.

