20-year-old dies in Aurora crash

Police said the crash happened near South Tower Road and East Girard Avenue.

AURORA, Colo. — A 20-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Aurora on Saturday morning.

According to the Aurora Police Department (APD), officers responded to a crash at the intersection of South Tower Road and East Girard Avenue around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived they found a gray Dodge Charger crashed near the northwest corner. Two victims were inside the vehicle.

Police said an adult male driver and an adult female passenger were taken to the hospital for their injuries. APD said the woman was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The identity of the woman was not released but police said she was 20 years old. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release her identity once her next of kin has been notified.

Investigators believe the driver of the Charger was driving southbound on South Tower Road where it lost control and crashed at the intersection of East Girard Avenue. APD said speed is believed to be a factor.

The intersection was closed for several hours as police investigated the crash. The road has since been reopened.

APD said this is the 43rd traffic-related fatality of 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

