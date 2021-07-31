1 killed, 1 injured in shooting in Aurora

A man and a woman were found in the road on Friday afternoon near East Kansas Place and South Tower Road.

AURORA, Colo. — A man was found dead and a woman critically injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in the Side Creek neighborhood, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

APD was investigating the circumstances of the shooting just after noon Friday in the 18500 block of East Kansas Place, near the intersection with South Tower Road. Police said the two victims knew each other.

Officers who responded found the woman near a vehicle in the roadway. She was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition, police said in a news release.

While officers were tending to the woman, they found a deceased man in the roadway nearby, APD said.

Investigators were looking into what led up to the shooting. An APD spokesperson said police were not looking for any additional people involved.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the identify of the man after notification of next of kin.

Anyone who might have information on the shooting was asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

