Crash in Castle Rock leaves cyclist dead

The Colorado State Patrol said they're still investigating the crash that killed a 36-year-old Castle Rock man.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a crash between a high-performance pickup truck and a bicycle that left a Castle Rock man dead.

It happened on the east frontage road of Interstate 25 just before 11 a.m. Friday, according to CSP.

A CSP spokesperson said the 36-year-old cyclist was heading north in the right turn lane when he was struck from behind by a Ford Raptor driven by a 19-year-old man from Pueblo that had crossed into his lane.

The cyclist, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene, CSP said. The driver of the truck was not hurt.

CSP said they are investigating excessive speed as a factor in the crash.

No arrests have been made because the crash is still under investigation, according to State Patrol.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.