Fatal car crash leaves 1 woman dead

Denver Police responded to a report of a car accident that left 1 woman dead.

DENVER — At about 4:51 a.m. Denver Police Department (DPD) responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident near the 1400 block of S Santa Fe.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a sedan with two passengers inside.

Investigators believe that the vehicle possibly rolled during the crash.

Officers found a unidentified woman who was pronounced dead on the scene and another passenger suffering from serious injuries.

The injured victim was taken to the hospital to be treated.

The identity of the deceased victim will be released by the Denver County Coroner's Officer once she has been identified and their next-of-kin has been notified.

Northbound Santa Fe is currently closed as the investigation continues, alternative routes are being advised.

This is a developing story. We will update this story once we learn more information.

TRAFFIC: #Denver officers are investigating a crash involving a single vehicle in the 1400 block of S Santa Fe. One person was pronounced deceased on scene. Another occupant was transported to the hospital. NB Santa Fe is closed at Florida. Alternate routes advised. pic.twitter.com/pSHsqY2sDN — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 13, 2022

