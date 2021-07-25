1 killed, 5 others injured in rollover crash on U.S. 85

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — One person died and five others were seriously injured in a rollover crash early Sunday in Commerce City, according to police.
About 1:20 a.m., the Commerce City Police Department (CCPD) responded to the crash on U.S. 85 near East 68th Avenue, according to a news release.
The investigation showed that a black sedan was going south on U.S. 85 when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled over, police said.
A male was pronounced dead at the scene. Five other people in the vehicle were taken to hospitals with serious injuries, CCPD said.
The investigation was ongoing, according to police.
