1 dead, 2 hurt after Denver crash

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. at 6th Avenue and Downing Street.

DENVER — One person has died and two others are hurt after a crash in Denver Thursday night.

According to the Denver Police Department (DPD), the crash happened around 7:50 p.m. at East 6th Avenue and North Downing Street.

One person died at the scene, DPD said, and two people were taken to the hospital. One of them is in critical condition, according to police.

Roads in the area remain closed as of 8:30 p.m. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

There's no word yet on what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.

UPDATE: 1 person has Been pronounced at the scene . 2 have been transported, 1 of the people transported is in critical condition. Roads remain closed . Updates to come — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 3, 2021

